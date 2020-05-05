Vernon’s Kara Kazimer (right), presetning the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award to Vernon’s Bree Cawley, has been relected as president of the Okanagan College Alumni Association for a 12th consecutive year. (Okanagan College photo)

Vernon woman back for 12th year as college alumni president

Kara Kazimer has been president of Okanagan College Alumni Association since 2012

Vernon’s Kara Kazimer has been reelected president of the Okanagan College Alumni Association for a 12th consecutive year.

Kazimer, a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate, has served on the Alumni Association board since 2001 and has been the president since 2008.

“I am proud to be a part of the alumni association and help find ways to support and celebrate the graduates of Okanagan College,” said Kazimer. “Our alumni are doing so many great things and I love being a part of sharing my fellow alumni’s triumphs.”

Joining Kazimer on the board are OC alumni Zach Webster and Doug McFee.

Webster, a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate, works as a corporate training specialist at the college.

McFee is also a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate who went on to earn an Omnium Global Executive MBA from the University of St.Gallen in Switzerland and the University of Toronto.

Gordon Ficke has been a long-time board member and continues his term along with Nick Moffatt who remains the board treasurer and Nick Melemenis, who was elected Vice President.

To learn more about the Okanagan College Alumni Association, you can visit www.alumni.okanagan.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Okanagan women honoured by college alumni


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

College

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Death of bear dumped, burned in Shuswap gravel pit prompts reward
Next story
Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Just Posted

No water for some in Vernon

City crews on site at 39th Avenue for water main break

Vernon woman back for 12th year as college alumni president

Kara Kazimer has been president of Okanagan College Alumni Association since 2012

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Women caring for Vernon’s most vulnerable

100+ Women Who Care may not be meeting, but they are lending support to the Upper Room Mission

Vernon mayor ready for recovery, cautious of second COVID-19 wave

Letter to B.C. government outlines city’s activities and eagerness to return to normal

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Horse found shot, dead on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is investigating

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Death of bear dumped, burned in Shuswap gravel pit prompts reward

Wildlife group The Fur-Bearers offers $1,000 for information leading to conviction

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

B.C. researcher says excess body fat increases risk for COVID-19

Roughly 80 per cent of the world has an increased rate of risk for COVID-19

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

Most Read