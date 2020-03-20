A Vernon woman turned to Facebook to share her COVID-19 experience and warn others, especially those who have been in contact with her, to stay at home and follow recommendations outlined by health officials. (Dreamstime - TNS)

Vernon woman says she has COVID-19

Local woman shares symptoms, experience in social media tell-all post

A Vernon woman has taken to social media to alert her community that she has contracted COVID-19, but Interior Health cannot confirm any specific cases.

“I have COVID-19 virus,” Michelle Regnier wrote in a social media post. “I sincerely hope that this sickness just stops and goes away, too many lives have been taken.”

Regnier said she felt unwell as of March 12, but the next morning she was showing flu-like symptoms.

On March 14, Regnier said she woke up with a headache, sore throat and was coughing “like I have never coughed before.”

By March 13, she said she was coughing “non-stop” and a fever started.

“Oh my god, the lungs and surrounding ribs hurt so much,” she wrote. “Never ever had such pain all over.”

She said Tylenol 3 did nothing to diminish her pain.

She said was taken to hospital by ambulance on March 17 after the 811 recording recommended she seek further medical attention as she was struggling to breathe.

“The doc said, ‘yes, you seem to have COVID-19, here is a prescription for penicillin and a puffer to open the airways in your lungs,’” Regnier wrote.

Regnier wrote she spoke with Interior Health and was told she could have contracted the virus as early as the first week of March.

“I can’t believe how fast this moves in the body, it really takes a lot out of you,” she wrote.

Now she is urging anyone who has been in contact with her before her symptoms were showing to self-isolate.

As of March 19, there were 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, bringing the provincial total up to 271.

A young Vernon mother has also turned to social media to alert the public she “probably has COVID-19” and is also self-isolating.

There are also reports that there may be a case in Enderby, but until the patient comes forward, these details can’t be confirmed.

Interior Health does not release specific details of patients due to privacy reasons.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said no one will be officially identified, nor will the specific location of confirmed cases, unless public health providers cannot be certain they have reached all those who may need to be contacted and alerted they may be a risk to the public.

“This is being transmitted very rapidly,” Dr. Henry said.

“It doesn’t serve anybody to think that it’s not – ‘it won’t affect me. It’s not in my community. It won’t affect my family.’ We know people travel back from all over the place. We know that we can’t always tell everybody that has this disease. The precautions that we’re putting out are for everybody in every community across B.C. right now, so that we can stop the transmission everywhere in our communities here today.”

READ MORE: Vernon pot stores see sales rise amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Line forms as Kelowna’s Superstore only lets in 500 at a time due to COVID-19

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau
Next story
Vernon’s Upper Room Mission faces “huge financial distress,” temporary closures

Just Posted

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission faces “huge financial distress,” temporary closures

General manager Naoimi Rouck hopes $40 for 40 years campaign will help keep the mission afloat

Vernon woman says she has COVID-19

Local woman shares symptoms, experience in social media tell-all post

Vernon pot stores see sales rise amid COVID-19

Spiritleaf says province should loosen regulations to allow for delivery amid pandemic

‘We are experiencing a global shift,’ says Vernon mayor

City of Vernon continues to monitor rapidly changing novel coronavirus situation and adapting as necessary

Okanagan craft distillery to supply first responders, organizations with hand sanitizer made from byproducts

When possible, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery to offer product to customers for donations to support Vernon, Kelowna missions

Morning Start: Who was the last PM to invoke the Emergencies Act?

Your morning start for Friday, March 20, 2020

Mitchell’s Musings: At least there’s no zombies around

Former editor and columnist says hording unnecessary, but he gets it

‘It was a stupid mistake’: Lake Country couple regretful of panic purchase, donate $1,000

Dan Marcotte donated to local food bank but said he’s still receiving death threats

Myth of medical masks drives profiteering in B.C. COVID-19 battle

Premier John Horgan warns of ‘crackdown’ on ‘profiteers’

COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

Latest move in attempts to curb spread of the novel coronavirus

Line forms as Kelowna’s Superstore only lets in 500 at a time due to COVID-19

Over 100 people lined up at the store on Dilworth Drive on Friday afternoon

Revelstoke distillery halts production to make free disinfectant

‘There are more important things than money’

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Public health officials, politicians continue to denounce hoarding as countries show trends

Most Read