The final phase of Vernon’s north-south travel corridor on 29th and 30th Streets will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021. (Shawn Talbot Photography)

Vernon’s 39th Avenue rail crossing closed tomorrow for warning system upgrades

The final phase of the city’s double roundabout intersection is starting months earlier than expected

The final touches will be added to Vernon’s new double-roundabout travel corridor, and drivers are advised to plan an alternate route.

A temporary road closure is required for the railway crossing on 39th Avenue while CN Rail installs an upgraded warning system, the city said Thursday, June 17.

The multi-use pathway will be closed at the railway crossing starting at 9 a.m. June 18. Traffic closures will also take place intermittently while overhead work is done.

The intersection is expected to reopen to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists by 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

The work was originally planned to take place in August or September due to anticipated supply chain issues, but the city says it received confirmation from CN Rail this week that the equipment has arrived.

“Although traffic interruptions will be intermittent, the city recommends all travellers use an alternate route on Friday and Saturday to avoid travel delays,” the statement reads.

