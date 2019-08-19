Vernon’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

RCMP catch up with suspect following gas station robbery earlier this month

Deadpool didn’t evade Vernon RCMP.

A 19-year-old Vernon man is in custody following a gas station robbery earlier this month where the suspect was described as wearing a Deadpool mask and brandishing a weapon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the late-night Aug. 1 robbery at a gas station in the 2400 block of 34th Street.

“As a result of the initial media release to the public, police received many viable tips and a suspect was identified,” said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and seized items pertaining to the investigation. The teen was arrested by police and remains in custody. The matter is currently before the courts.

READ MORE: Armed ‘Deadpool’ robbery suspect steals drink and toy from Vernon gas station

READ MORE: Sicamous RCMP arrest Lake Country man following break in

