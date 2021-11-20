Vernon’s fall leaf pick-up experiencing delays

Bag collection for some residents is expected to be completed by the end of next week

Vernon’s fall leaf pick-up program has been delayed due to higher than normal volumes of participation.

Clear bag pick-up for residences with scheduled garbage collection between Monday and Tuesday has been completed, and bag collection for residences with garbage collection between Wednesday and Friday is anticipated to be completed by the end of next week, the City of Vernon said Friday, Nov. 19.

Residents are reminded that all bags must be transparent to allow the contents to be visible. Bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 pounds) will not be picked up, and all coloured bags will be considered household garbage and not collected.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience the delay may have caused and appreciates everyone’s patience as the program is completed.”

Brendan Shykora

waste disposal