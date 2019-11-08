Vernon’s Nordic centre needs $30K for tent rentals

A deal fell through, now the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre is looking for funding

After a deal to borrow local tents fell through, the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre needs $30,000 to rent tents for cross country skiers as it prepares to host the 2020 Canadian National Cross Country Skiing Championships from March 25-April 2.

“We haven’t hosted the Canadian championships for more than 20 years,” organizing committee High Hamilton said.

The event is expecting to attract more than 800 athletes and between 300-500 coaches and the organizers are to provide each team with a tent where they can wax their skis.

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee is taking the funding request under consideration.

“We have the best cross-country ski facility in North America,” Regional District of North Okanagan director Victor Cumming said. “It attracts lots of people to be here.”

The national contest is forecasted to benefit the local economy to the tune of $1.3 million.

with files from Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

