Vernon’s proposed Active Living Centre discussed with public at open house

The City of Vernon is making efforts to keep residents in the loop ahead of the Active Living Centre referendum on Oct. 15.

The city set up an open house at Fulton Secondary School Wednesday evening. The pop-up information booth provided information on the proposed $121 million project, including conceptual designs, facility amenities and anything else guests wished to ask staff about.

“As far as what we’re providing here and what’s being voted on, it’s what we believe the public has asked for,” Doug Ross, director of recreation services, said at the booth.

Ross added the city has done extensive public engagement starting with a master plan in 2018-19, followed by a feasibility study in 2019-20. The city also spoke to local minor football, baseball and hockey associations and groups such as the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club to gather their input.

The multi-purpose facility would feature a variety of aquatic and dry land spaces for different types of users. It is described as a family-oriented facility designed for all ages and abilities.

The proposed Active Living Centre would feature a 50-metre pool with eight lanes and two movable bulkheads; a leisure pool with warmer water, play features, accessible entry and three 25-metre lanes; a steam room, sauna and hot tubs; a double gymnasium with multiple sport courts; a 150-metre synthetic walking and running track; an 80-station fitness centre; and multi-purpose program spaces.

Without adding new facilities, new recreational programming opportunities cannot be created, the city said.

“According to the results of extensive public engagement, the Vernon Aquatic Centre no longer meets the current needs of a growing community,” reads the latest in a series of weekly press releases by the city on the Active Living Centre.

If the project is approved in the referendum, it is estimated that the average residential property in Vernon would net an increase of $292 in annual property taxes, added incrementally over four years, from 2024 to 2027.

For more information, below is a list of upcoming open houses:

• Sept. 21 at Vernon Secondary, 5-7 p.m.;

• Sept. 28 at Seaton Secondary, 5-7 p.m.;

• Oct. 12 at Vernon Recreation Centre, 5-8 p.m.

In an effort to reach more Vernon neighbourhoods, Ross said the city is also hoping to hold an open house at Alexis Park Elementary School, right across from the location of the proposed Active Living Centre (the Kin Race Track Athletic Park at 3501-43rd Ave.).

The vote will be held on Oct. 15 in conjunction with the local municipal election. Voting will take place at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium, Fulton and Vernon Secondary schools. There are also the following advanced voting dates and locations, each open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

• Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Schubert Centre;

• Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Vernon city hall;

• Thursday, Oct. 13 at Vernon city hall.

For comprehensive information on the Active Living Centre, visit engagevernon.ca/activelivingcentre.

Brendan Shykora

