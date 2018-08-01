Vernon’s Queen Silver Star program moves ahead

Program was in danger of folding unless more candidates came forward

Vernon Winter Carnival vice-chairperson Martin von Holst (from left), Queen Silver Star Excellence Program committee members Celine Grosch and Kyla Henry and current Princess Mackenzie Kuziw and Queen Angitha Mriduraj discuss the shortage of candidates that put the program at a crossroad. Following a public appeal, more candidates have signed up and the program will run for 2018-19. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Queen Silver Star will not walk the plank in 2019.

The Vernon Winter Carnival and Queen Silver Star Excellence Program have announced that the 2018-19 program will go ahead.

The program was in jeopardy of folding due to a lack of candidates.

Two weeks ago, the Carnival and QSSEP committee announced they had only four candidates and needed at least 10 to make the program viable.

Following a public appeal, four more candidates came forward and there is the possibility of adding two more.

The 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival, with its theme of A Pirate’s Carnival, will run Feb. 1-10.

