Vernon Winter Carnival vice-chairperson Martin von Holst (from left), Queen Silver Star Excellence Program committee members Celine Grosch and Kyla Henry and current Princess Mackenzie Kuziw and Queen Angitha Mriduraj discuss the shortage of candidates that put the program at a crossroad. Following a public appeal, more candidates have signed up and the program will run for 2018-19. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon’s Queen Silver Star program moves ahead

Program was in danger of folding unless more candidates came forward

Queen Silver Star will not walk the plank in 2019.

The Vernon Winter Carnival and Queen Silver Star Excellence Program have announced that the 2018-19 program will go ahead.

The program was in jeopardy of folding due to a lack of candidates.

Two weeks ago, the Carnival and QSSEP committee announced they had only four candidates and needed at least 10 to make the program viable.

Following a public appeal, four more candidates came forward and there is the possibility of adding two more.

The 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival, with its theme of A Pirate’s Carnival, will run Feb. 1-10.

More to come on this story…

Previous story
U.S. Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3D-printed guns
Next story
Thunderstorms to roll into Okanagan-Shuswap

Just Posted

One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Police investigating why rider lost control

Incident sparks warning from RCMP regarding replica weapons

RCMP responded to a report of a male brandishing a weapon in Polson Park yesterday.

UPDATE: Ten fires sparked in region overnight

BC Wildfire reporting wildfires from Cherryville to Falkland and up to Revelstoke and Salmon Arm

Vernon’s Queen Silver Star program moves ahead

Program was in danger of folding unless more candidates came forward

Vernon launches connect app

The app will allow locals to keep up-to-date on news, events, meetings, classes, workshops and recreational opportunities offered through the city.

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental

Residents of Tofino voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

This week’s list of Vernon’s wanted persons for the period of July 30th – August 12th, 2018.

Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside

The black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was located abandoned a day after the theft

Most Read