Vet nurse warns dog owners after alleged dog poisoning in B.C. city

A vet nurse is warning dog owners after she treated a possibly poisoned dog that had gone on a walk near a threatening sign on Friday.
Meaghan Lind-Petersen, who works at the North Burnaby Pet Hospital, posted on social media that the dog and its owner had been on a walk near Lionsgate Christian Academy in North Vancouver on Friday afternoon.
“Approximately 45 minutes later the dog suffered several seizures and is now ataxic (unable to move),” Lind-Petersen said.
“The owner had noticed that the dog had licked a brown substance on a large rock.”
|A dog owner said her dog was poisoned after licking a brown substance off a rock in North Vancouver Friday. (Meaghan Lind-Petersen/Facebook)
Lind-Petersen said the substance looked like “bacon bits covering up a white powdery substance…. which mean this dog and other dogs are intentionally being poisoned.”
According to Lind-Petersen, the dog and its owner were walking near a sign that said “Dead dogs don’t s**t.”
“Please be wary of this area and all areas,” she said.
“We live amongst some sick people.”
RCMP did not immediately return a request for comment.