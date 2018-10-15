Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

Every year, tens of thousands of beluga whales come to frolic and mate in Hudson Bay.
Take an up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba.
Byron James Walterhouse will appear to fix a date for disposition Oct. 18
Incident happened July 19 at Vernon apartment; man, woman arrested without incident
But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal
William Munton, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson, will appear for sentencing in January
Officer Cadet Riley McLaughlin is now with the BC Dragoons
Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff is Nov. 8 in Kelowna
Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.
NHL players say the legalization of marijuana in Canada won’t change how they go about their business.
Internal government documents show that more than one million jobs could be lost to automated vehicles, with ripple effects far beyond the likeliest professions.
Help green up Lumby’s flight park by helping plant over 400 native trees and shrubs along the river.
Owners of Tappen house away as structure undergoing renovations
Matt Holmes netted the winner with 20.5 seconds on the clock as the Chiefs rallied for a 3-2 win.
B.C. has approved 62 licences, but they still need local approval
Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago
Community Foundation of the North Okanagan has launched vitalvernon.org
Milk Crate Bandits perform Oct. 20
An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line
RSVP by Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.
APTN Investigates: Dark Valley airs Oct. 19
According to representatives, hundreds lined up starting at 7 a.m. to get a first look at the equipment.
Charles Bloom Secondary’s forestry program earns Minister’s award for innovation and excellence