VIDEO: ‘Car smashed to pieces’ in crash closing Sea-to-Sky north of Squamish

Highway could be closed for 10 hours, police tell drivers

A head on collision has closed the Sea-to-Sky just north of Whistler. (Richy Middleton photo)

A major head on collision has closed the Sea-to-Sky in both direction just north of Squamish.

Richy Middleton said he was driving southbound approximately 20 cars behind the crash at the the Cheekeye River Bridge.

“It’s massive head on collision. They said the highway’s going to closed for hours,” said Middleton.

“The southbound car in the ditch is smashed to pieces… and facing northwards. It appears to have spun a complete 180.”

Police at the scene are telling drivers that the highway between Squamish and Whistler could be closed for 10 hours, he said.

Middleton said that the van going southbound landed in a ditch and looks to be “absolutely totalled” while the northbound truck is is heavily damaged sitting sideways on the highway.

In total, three cars were involved in the crash, including a hatchback that seems to have “escaped unscathed,” Middleton said.

Despite frosty conditions in the region, Middleton said that conditions on the highway didn’t look particularly treacherous.

“I was right behind the sand truck. The road conditions are good,” he said.

Squamish Fire Rescue, RCMP and dozens of firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 8 p.m.

At least five people have been taken out of the southbound vehicle by emergency services.

RCMP have confirmed they are investigating the incident but have yet to provide any details.

More to come.

