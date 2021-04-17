Vancouver resident Beryl Pye was witness to a “concerning,” spontaneous dance party that spread throughout social groups at Kitsilano Beach on April 16. (Screen grab/Beryl Pye)

VIDEO: Dance party erupts at Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach to the dismay of onlookers

‘It was a complete disregard for current COVID-19 public health orders,’ says Vancouver resident Beryl Pye

A Vancouver resident is speaking out after a spontaneous dance party erupted between social groups at Kitsilano Beach Friday night.

What started as a meeting between close contacts outside, keeping to public health guidelines to minimize COVID-19 spread, ended in more than 25 people dancing together upon the beach.

That’s according to Beryl Pye who recorded the “dumfounding sight” shortly before 8 p.m. on April 16.

“Everyone was shocked. People were like: ‘Is that a party?’ I said, ‘I think that’s a party’,” she relayed to Black Press Media.

It started with a man who blasted rave music out of a boombox as he walked across the shoreline. As he did, Pye said people followed him.

“All of a sudden everybody was up dancing,” she said. “The beach was packed.”

Pye found this particularly concerning due to a recent uptick in B.C. hospitalizations in those who have been infected with COVID-19.

“It was a complete disregard for current COVID-19 public health orders,” she said. That same day, the province recorded more than 1,000 new cases, six additional deaths and a record-breaking amount of hospitalizations.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said transmission is reduced in outdoor settings but gatherings of any kind pose a health risk.

“Even if we are outside, we need to stay small and continue to use our layers of protection. This means keeping a safe distance and wearing masks,” she said.

Black Press Media has reached out to Vancouver Police Department for comment on the matter.


