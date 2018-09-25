VIDEO: Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

Transit Police are investigating the incident, shared online by fellow passengers on Vancouver bus

Transit Police say officers are investigating a highly-charged confrontation that happened on a Vancouver bus Sunday night, believed to have been started over an empty seat.

Clint Hampton, spokesperson for Metro Vancouver Transit Police, said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on a bus heading from Horseshoe Bay to downtown Vancouver.

The argument was initiated after a woman refused to remove her belongings to free up the seat beside her for someone else at the request of other passengers, Hampton said.

That’s when others on the bus started recording the confrontation.

“That’s really what got the argument going,” Hampton said. “She then made several racially charged comments, a death threat.”

Hampton said it’s not uncommon for passengers to argue over seats and making space on crowded buses, but rarely to this extent.

“There’s nothing wrong with asking somebody to make room for someone else to sit down,” he said. “It’s appropriate. If they refuse, the appropriate course of action is to notify the bus operator.”

Transit Police investigators have since spoken with the woman involved, as well as witnesses. Hampton said the next course of action is to review all the footage from inside the bus. Investigators are also speaking with the bus driver.

Hampton said if anyone ever finds themselves in a heated situation, to speak with the bus operator.

Passengers can also text the transit police at 87-77-77 or call 604-515-8300.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
