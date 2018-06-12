VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

At its peak, more than a dozen protesters gathered outside the Chilliwack home believed to be housing repeated sex offender James Conway Monday.

Conway has been in Chilliwack at an undisclosed location for almost a year.

Undisclosed, that is, until neighbours spotted the 43-year-old wearing an electronic ankle monitor in their Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Mayor and neighbours protest high-risk sex offender in town

He is apparently under 24-hour-supervision, and while B.C. Corrections will not confirm Conway is living in the house where neigbhours spotted him, that house is owned by the government of B.C., according to a City of Chilliwack spokesperson.

With a file from Paul Henderson.

 

Previous story
Man injured in Kamloops drug trade shooting
Next story
Help heal with horses by supporting Vernon fundraiser

Just Posted

Vernon sudden death investigated

Man’s body found outside Vernon branch of Okanagan Regional Library Tuesday morning; not suspicious

Vernon cannabis deadline looms

Four operations have until Friday to register covenant on properties or else face enforcement

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Council briefs: Vernon supports Canada Day festivities

Tradition at Polson Park to continue July 1

Municipalities debate Vernon Search And Rescue request

Most in favour of group’s $3.5 million request through alternate approval process

Special Olympics benefits from Kindale golf spectacular

Special Olympics will also benefit from thousands

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

Arrows strike down Outlaws

Vernon Men’s Baseball League roundup

Schlaak super for Shamrocks

Armstrong 9 Kamloops Rattlers 6 in senior C lacrosse

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

Vernon’s new bike park opens Monday

Becker Bike Park is located on 39th Avenue, above the Vernon Curling Club.

BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

Help heal with horses by supporting Vernon fundraiser

The Therapeutic Riding Association hosts a barn dance at the Silver Sage Staples on June 23.

Man injured in Kamloops drug trade shooting

Kamloops RCMP are linking Monday’s shooting incident to the drug trade

Most Read