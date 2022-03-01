Video: Firefighters responding to Shuswap barn blaze

Firefighters are responding to a blaze near Sorrento.
Salmon Arm resident Dan Riopel said a barn is burning on a property just past the railway overpass on Notch Hill Road.
“It’s quite the scene, that’s for sure,” said Riopel, who was working in the area when he saw smoke. “I could see the smoke just starting as I was travelling. I went down that road and sure enough the barn is ablaze.”
Riopel saw fire trucks arrive on scene. While he didn’t see any people at the barn, he said horses on the property appeared to be panicking.
“Hopefully somebody is going to help those horses,” said Riopel. “I don’t think they were in any immediate danger. You can imagine a big inferno like that… you can see them running between the fences and they just don’t know what to do.”
More to come
