Highway 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Incident on Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke reduces traffic to one lane

Crews are on scene dealing with the incident

A vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Rogers Pass, between Revelstoke and Golden, has reduced traffic to one lane, forcing alternating traffic.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. roughly 50 kilometres east of Revelstoke, west of Glacier National Park. The incident may cause delays as traffic is reduced to one lane and DriveBC advises drivers to be aware for traffic control.

Environment Canada says heavy snow from a Pacific frontal system is moving through Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. The snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries early in the evening as the front moves southward away from the region.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for parts of the Boundary, East Columbia, Kootenay Lake, Shuswap, West Columbia and West Kootenay regions.

DriveBC is on scene working on the incident, and drivers are advised to drive with caution.

An update is expected later this evening. The Revelstoke Review will continue to monitor the incident and provide updates as they come.

