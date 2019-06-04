A mountain biker was rescued from Mt. Seymour Monday. (Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries

A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.

Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.

North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna court hears, 2014 murder victim had a history of violence

Just Posted

Trio of exhibitions comes to Vernon’s Headbones Gallery

June 15 is the opening

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Cycling Without Age launches in Greater Vernon

Special program gives free bike rides to seniors and less able-bodied persons

Vernon businessman elected for People’s Party of Canada

Kyle Delfing is the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

A Gardener’s Diary: Benefits of mountain kale

Jocelyne Sewell is a longtime gardener and gardening columnist with The Morning Star in Vernon

Hatred of women creeping into public debate, Trudeau tells equality conference

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

UPDATE: Police officer involved in collision with semi-truck in Kelowna

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Train health-care providers to ditch racism as part of Canada’s cancer strategy: report

The new strategy for cancer control also prioritizes the needs of Indigenous Peoples

Senate finally poised to pass bill on sex assault training for judges

Ambrose blamed a ‘group of old boys’ in the Senate for setting up roadblocks to the bill

Video: Okanagan man and his feline cycling companions

Seann Gentray enjoys taking his feline pets on his cycling trips

Duck, duck, loose – how to help ducks stay safe on our roads

Why did the duck cross the road? To reach the nearest available water source, says SPCA

Kelowna court hears, 2014 murder victim had a history of violence

Christopher Ausman’s friend said Ausman was known to be confrontational

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

Most Read