Fish ladder using nearly 500 concrete blocks under construction April 9, 2020, leading to pond and pumping station to lift salmon over the obstacle created by the June 2019 Big Bar landslide in the Fraser Canyon. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Work crews for Fisheries and Oceans Canada completed blasting of the rockslide at Big Bar in B.C.’s Fraser Canyon over the Easter weekend, and are moving to the next phase of keeping salmon runs going this year.

The last blast in the “east toe” of the rockslide widened the channel and the ongoing cleanup is being undertaken by Peter Kiewit Sons ULC, which got the contract at the end of last year to tackle the June 2019 rockslide . Current work on the canyon section of the Fraser River north of Lillooet has to happen during the off-season for salmon runs.

Construction is underway on a concrete fish ladder that will use almost 500 large concrete blocks to guide fish to a holding pool, where they will enter a pumping system to carry them to an area of the river where they can make their way to spawning streams in the B.C. Interior.

RELATED: Big Bar work a race against time in the Fraser River

The fish diversion and pumping system was endorsed April 2 by the First Nations Leadership Panel, representing Indigenous communities affected by the restriction of salmon runs up the river. Since the landslide, a fish wheel and beach seine nets have been used to capture fish and move them past the obstacle.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureSalmon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Open burning still banned for Okanagan
Next story
Health Canada issues warning for fake N95s, even as public urged not to buy medical masks

Just Posted

Tape or no tape: Armstrong parks remain closed due to COVID-19

An individual, or individuals, continue to take caution tape down from Armstrong parks

Open burning still banned for Okanagan

Restrictions continue for high smoke sensitivity zones in an effort to help fight COVID-19

North Okanagan Winterlude proposed to brighten spirits

Community-wide gathering at Armstrong’s IPE Fairgrounds proposed for first weekend in December

Community urged to share luck with Vernon neighbours

Food and toiletry collection underway this week for those in need

Vernon Museum goes green for Earth Day initiative

Social media campaign looks at the environmental impact on the Okanagan

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Shambhala Music Festival not offering ticket refunds

The festival says it will make tickets redeemable if this year’s dates are postponed

Keremeos hairdresser launches ‘show your roots’ contest

Sarah Leask said she wanted residents to have fun with their current situation

Okanagan group uses 3D printing to make face shields for Interior Health

The group includes employees of the Okanagan Regional Library and UBCO

Dog euthanized after mauling elderly South Okanagan woman, biting animal control officer

RCMP are investigating the attack that caused a 76-year-old woman to be airlifted to hospital

Most Read