Video of Penticton assault victim making strides in his recovery

Bradley Eliason was in a medically-induced coma for over three weeks, now talking and walking

Bradley Eliason, a Penticton resident, was allegedly assaulted at Okanagan Lake beach on the evening of May 3. As a result of the trauma he suffered, he was put into a medically-induced coma for over three weeks. He is now conscious and making great strides in his recovery. (Photo from Youtube)

There’s still a long road to recovery ahead of him, but Penticton resident Bradley Eliason is getting better by the day following a vicious assault in May that left him in a medically-induced coma.

Eliason’s wife, Chelsea Townend, posted a short Youtube video on June 6 of her and Eliason in his hospital bed, speaking into the camera and looking at the portion of his head where his skull flap has been removed.

“I spent the last four days with my husband, Brad, and he is doing well. His trachea tube is removed (and) he is eating soups and sandwiches now,” wrote Townend in and update on June 6 on the GoFundMe page raising funds for his medical costs. “He can talk but still has trouble with words and sentences. He’s walking straight with his walker (and) talking a lot more.”

Townend claims that on the evening of May 3, a group of teens joined her and her husband and their neighbour at a bonfire at Okanagan Lake beach. She said two men then approached the youth and began assaulting one of the girls and trying to grab one of the teens’ hats. This is when she alleges her husband stepped in and was struck, which resulted in him falling and hitting his head on the concrete, causing severe trauma.

RCMP have released few details about what is alleged to have taken place on that evening, but did confirm that three people were allegedly assaulted in the incident. Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing two charges of assault, and aggravated assault charge and a sexual assault charge related to the incident.

Due to the trauma Eliason suffered, he was put into a medically-induced coma for just over three weeks. Now conscious, Townend said in her latest update that he will have to undergo one more major surgery to put back on a portion of his skull flap that had been removed to alleviate pressure.

“The doctors want him to gain back his strength and remain healthy before this (surgery) happens, so more healing time,” said Townend. “Please keep helping and donating if you can. We don’t know when he will be back to work.”

For more information about Bradley Eliason and Chelsea Townend, or to donate, visit their GoFundMe page.

