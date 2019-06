Grey skies and a chance of showers may be in store for this weekend

Don’t expect a lot of sun this weekend, grey skies and rain is in the forecast for the Okanagan Valley.

For the Okanagan, expect clouds and temperature highs between 20 C to 23 C.

For the Shuswap, expect more rainy weather and temperatures in the high teens.

For the Similkameen, more rain and clouds are in the forecast.

Here is your full weekend weather update,