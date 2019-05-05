VIDEO: Russia says 13 dead from burning plane in Moscow

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board

This image taken from video provided by Instagram user @artempetrovich, shows the SSJ-100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines on fire during an emergency landing in Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, May 5, 2019. (@artempetrovich via AP)

Russia’s Investigative Committee says 13 people have died in a fire on an airplane that made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The airport said the Sukhoi SSJ100 operated by Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot caught fire when it made a hard emergency landing on Sunday.

Video of the landing showed flames and smoke billowing from the rear of the plane.

Investigators and the airport said the plane had taken off for the northern city of Murmansk, but turned back because of unspecified problems.

READ MORE: At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers, B.C.

The Associated Press

