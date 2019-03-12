VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Humans weren’t the only species struggling through Sunday’s time change.

BC Hydro staff were surprised by a friendly raccoon taking a nap – and helping themselves to someone’s lunch – inside a work van in Burnaby this weekend.

In a video posted to social media, the raccoon appears calm, and rather sleepy, even after being spotted basking in the sun while curled up on the seat.

“He snoozes, one of our team members loses,” BC Hydro said on Twitter.

Raccoons have a bad rap in B.C. for making a mess in pursuit of the perfect meal, often being labelled as Dumpster divers, pond-raiders and garden-destroyers.

The BCSPCA says the animals aren’t dangerous to people, but can become aggressive toward injured pets.

If a raccoon approaches you, the organization recommends yelling, stomping your feet, and clapping your hands to scare it off.

