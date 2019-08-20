A new RCMP forensics lab has opened in Surrey that is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across the country annually. It’s located at B.C. RCMP headquarters at 14200 Green Timbers Way. (Photos: RCMP)

North Surrey

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

A new police laboratory in Surrey is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across the country each year.

B.C. RCMP took ownership of its new lab on July 15, located at E-Division headquarters in Surrey (14200 Green Timbers Way).

It replaces the 45-year-old National Forensic Laboratory Services laboratory in Vancouver and the new site will feature “advanced telecommunications systems and specialized workstations designed to fulfill lab operating requirements,” according to a release.

RCMP say the state-of-the-art lab in Surrey will conduct a variety tests, including toxicology, biology (DNA), trace evidence anti-counterfeiting, and firearms and tool-mark identification.

“These services play a vital role in criminal investigations,” a release notes. “The new lab will allow the RCMP to continue providing critical services to support criminal investigations across Canada, helping to identify, eliminate or exonerate suspects, and enhance public safety.”

READ ALSO: Police academy offers inside look at Surrey RCMP

Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, said in a release that “ensuring police agencies across the country have timely access to state-of-the-art forensic laboratory services is a priority for the Government of Canada.”

“Our Government is committed to enhancing public safety, supporting law enforcement, and ensuring that criminals are brought to justice,” Blair added. “This new lab facility will ensure that the RCMP can continue providing advanced forensic services to assist with police investigations across Canada.”

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said as the police force “looks to its future as a modern, advanced police service, we will continue to prioritize acquiring new technology that will ensure our long-term capabilities.”

“Our new lab in British Columbia will allow us to continue providing valuable forensic services to support police investigations, prosecute criminals, and keep Canadians safe,” added Lucki.

The lab is scheduled to be at full operating capacity by the fall of 2019.

During the transition period, RCMP say National Forensic Laboratory Services (NFLS) locations in Edmonton and Ottawa will “ensure that forensic service requests continue to be processed.”

From 2018 to 2019, the RCMP say NFLS locations processed 17,154 forensic service requests.

SEE ALSO: B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer

READ MORE: New Mountie headquarters in Surrey will feature a bar


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Scheer promises EI tax credit for new parents if Conservatives form government
Next story
Vernon summer concert series extended

Just Posted

Midnight fist fight leads to arrest in Vernon

An Edmonton man was arrested following the fight; the other man has not yet been located

Two drowning incidents on Okanagan Lake serve as safety reminder

B.C. drowning fatalities down compared to August 2018

Vernon summer concert series extended

Extra week added to Downtown Vernon Association’s popular summer concerts at city hall

Dog lost in Vernon, do not approach

Owner on the hunt for her fur baby, Kasper

Pickleball tourney swinging into Vernon

More than 300 players will compete in the tournament’s third year.

Memorial grows for teen who drowned in Okanagan Lake

Jaxsn Cahill drowned at Gellatly Bay Park in West Kelowna on Aug. 17

‘Ghost bike’ memorial installed where Okanagan cyclist was killed by truck

Ernie Gabbs, 69, died at the corner of Dillworth Drive and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on Aug. 12

It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

Robbery tactic used on Salmon Arm senior not uncommon

RCMP advice comes after credit cards stolen in Walmart parking lot

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Black bear kills donkey in Revelstoke, put down by RCMP

Conservation Officer says once they attack livestock they are a danger to the public

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

VIDEO: RCMP unveil new, state-of-the-art forensics lab in Surrey

The laboratory is expected to handle thousands of forensic services from across Canada annually

Shuswap SPCA seeks funds to treat dog that may lose an eye

Two surgeries for severe eye infection unsuccessful, removal a consideration

Most Read