File photo A replica Haida totem pole, in the same artistic tradition as this pole at Haida Gwaii, will be raised at Peace Arch Park on Friday as part of a Semiahmoo First Nation and Province of BC ceremony of reconciliation.

VIDEO: Replica Haida totem pole raised at B.C. park

‘Reconciliation ceremony’ will include SFN leaders, provincial politicians

In what is billed as a “ceremony of reconciliation,” Semiahmoo First Nation leaders and politicians will gather for a totem pole raising at South Surrey’s Peace Arch Provincial Park Friday morning (Sept. 21).

The replica Haida totem will be raised at 11 a.m. at the floral garden in the park, between the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99, just shy of the Canada-US border – part of the traditional territory of SFN.

Among those attending the ceremony will be SFN Chief Harley Chappell, BC Premier John Horgan and BC tourism, arts and culture minister Lisa Beare.

Horgan will not be taking media questions during or after the event.

 

Friday morning at Peace Arch Park. (Geoff Heith photo)

Previous story
CSRD looking into upgrades for Scotch Creek Water Plan
Next story
Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

Just Posted

Hospice to Vernon council race candidate dies

A week after leaving hospice to go to city hall to declare his candidacy, David Hesketh has died.

Garage sale to aid in kidney transplant recovery in Vernon Saturday

The event is set to take place at the Autoplex on 29th Street from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

Four people wanted by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are various outstanding warrants

Vernon-trained cyclist comes out of retirement for record-breaking ride

Golstein is partnering with Vernon’s Venture Training.

Vernon’s Halina Centre turns 45

Birthday party held for Vernon’s long-serving seniors centre, founded in 1973

Your weekend weather update

Rain continues to move right across the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: 2 sea otters hold hands at the Vancouver Aquarium

Holding hands is a common – and adorable – way for otters to stay safe in the water

B.C. teen with autism a talented guitarist

Farley Mifsud is gaining fans with every performance

Yukon man facing new attempted murder charge in B.C. exploding mail case

Leon Nepper, 73, is now facing one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder

Tilray Inc sees $10-billion in market cap go up in smoke

Tilray’s share price closed at $123 US on Friday, a decline from its intraday peak of nearly $300 US earlier in the week

Shuswap Women Who Wine host community giving event

The Event was hosted by Harpur Farm and Pumpkin Patch in South Canoe.

Kindale Vernon to shine bright like a diamond

Special Vernon event Oct. 13 will launch a year-long campaign to celebrate Kindale’s 60th year

Breast density to be included in mammogram results across B.C.

The information is crucial in proactively reducing the risk of breast cancer, doctors say

Canada to boost support for riskier forms of renewable energy: minister

A $30-million contribution to a $117-million tidal project hopes to harness the immense power of the Bay of Fundy

Most Read