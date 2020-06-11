VIDEO: Summerland Chamber presents Business and Community Excellence Awards

The Summerland Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Business and Community Excellence Awards via video in 15 business and three community categories.

In addition, Mayor Toni Boot presented the Mayor’s Award of Excellence.

“The awards ceremony was set for April 4 until the COVID-19 restrictions were put in place mid March,” said chamber event manager Lisa Sanders.

READ ALSO: Summerland Chamber postpones business excellence awards

READ ALSO: Summerland Chamber welcomes provincial plans to reopen B.C. economy

“The nomination and adjudication process was complete and the trophies ordered. We waited a bit to see how the restrictions would play out and clearly, the opportunity to stage an awards ceremony with 250 people will not be possible in 2020.”

The chamber opted for a video montage presentation with chamber president Ron Kubek as the master of ceremonies for the business awards and Boot presiding over the community awards.

Chamber president David Hull said the virtual awards ceremony required a lot of organizing in advance.

“We had our sponsors video and submit their presentations. Luxe Valley Digital was contracted to video Kubek and the mayor’s presentations and put the presentation together. The original theme for the gala was Denim and Diamonds so we went with casual fun presentations,” he said.

Community Awards

Arts and Culture Award

Sponsored by Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa. Awarded to Linnea Good.

Citizen of the Year

Sponsored by Nesters Market. Awarded to John Bubb.

Youth Leadership Award

Sponsored by Neighbourlink. Awarded to Devyn Slade.

Mayor’s Award of Excellence

Sponsored by District of Summerland. Awarded to: Summerland Youth Ambassador Program.

Business Excellence Awards

Hospitality and Tourism Excellence

Sponsored by Sumac Ridge Estate Winery. Nominees: Granny’s Bakery and Café, Peacocks Perch Pub, Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa, The Summerland Review – Black Press.

2020 Recipient: Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa.

Accredited Professional Services Excellence

Sponsored by Avery Law Office. Nominees: Julie Patan, Back In Line Physiotherapy; Tamara Almas, Remax Orchard Country; Mike Stohler, Remax Orchard Country; Yvonne Whiting, Yvonne Whiting Notary Public.

2020 Recipient: Julie Patan, Back In Line Physiotherapy.

Environment and Sustainability Excellence

Sponsored by Interior Roofing. Nominees: Ogopogo Tours, Okanagan Crush Pad, SummerGate Winery.

2020 Recipient: SummerGate Winery.

Customer Service Excellence

Sponsored by Remax Orchard Country. Nominees: Beauty and the Brit, Carl’s Flower Company, Esthetics by Nicole,

Koncept Kalifornia, Nailed It! Landscaping, Peacock’s Perch Liquor Store, Salon 1919, Summerland Liquor Store, Summerland Taxi, Swiss Solar Tech, The Source, Wag Spa, Zias Stonehouse Restaurant.

2020 Recipient: Nailed It! Landscaping

Business to Business Excellence

Sponsored by Alder Street Auto Body. Nominees: Angella Dykstra Chartered Accountant, Mission Bottle Washing, Relentless Fire and Safety, The Summerland Review – Black Press Media.

2020 Recipient: Mission Bottle Washing

Agriculture and Agri-Business of the Year

Sponsored by Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive. Nominees: Dominion Cider Co., Heaven’s Gate Estate Winery, Nomad Cider, Summerland Varieties Corp.

2020 Recipient: Summerland Varieties Corp.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Sponsored by Lightning Rock Winery. Nominees: Jason Goy, Phalanx Construction; Brandyn Steele, Luxe Valley Digital; Ted Vollo, Summerland Heritage Cider Company.

2020 Recipient: Ted Vollo, Summerland Heritage Cider Company.

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Sponsored by ABK Restoration Services. Nominees: Giants Head Grind, NeighbourLink Summerland, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group.

2020 Recipient: NeighbourLink Summerland.

Retailer of the Year

Sponsored by Black Press – Summerland Review. Nominees: Cherry Tree Quilts, Current Apparel and Tan, Nesters Market Summerland.

2020 Recipient: Cherry Tree Quilts.

New Business of the Year

Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank Summerland. Nominees: Alchemist Distiller, Breakaway Brewing Co., Ember Safe Consulting, Geekeasy, Green Gaia Cannabis Co., High Maintenance Salon, In House Performing Arts, Luxe Valley Digital, Mai Life House, Sam’s Solutions, Small Town Bookkeeping, Trout Creek Liquor Store.

2020 Recipient: In House Performing Arts.

Business Person of the Year

Sponsored by Maple Roch. Nominees: Chantelle Meriam, Edward Jones; Trevor Loeppky, Verity Electrical Contracting; Rudy Skoreyko, Artisans of the Okanagan.

2020 Recipient: Rudy Skoreyko, Artisans of the Okanagan.

Business of the Year

Sponsored by Summerland Credit Union. Nominees: ABK Restoration Services, Alder Street Auto Body, Beauty Box Studio, Endless Water Vending, Lakeshore Fitness and Health, Maple Roch Pure Maple Syrup, Natural Waves Hair Design, OK Tire Summerland, Parker’s Heating and Cooling, Rustic and Refined, Saxon Estate Winery, Summerland Gold and Silver Exchange, The Dog Den, Whitney Guitars.

2020 Recipient: ABK Restoration Services.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsCommunity