VIDEO: The Scoop: Top headlines in Revelstoke this week

Happy Halloween! In the spirit of the season, this week, we got spooky with the headlines.

Here’s the recap of the top headlines in Revelstoke this week.

Grizzlies fans back after pandemic hiatus

Despite the crowd not being quite as loud as during ski season or at full capacity, 300 fans came out with great energy to support their team. The Grizzlies didn’t disappoint them skating hard for three periods to earn a tough 3-1 victory against the Sicamous Eagles.

A place for collaboration and ingenuity: Revelstoke opens new office space

The Revelstoke Innovation Centre is a state-of-the-art office space home to the Community Economic Development department for the City of Revelstoke and Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area B, Community Futures, the Basin Business Advisor, Tourism Revelstoke, the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce and the Revelstoke Fabrication Lab Society.

“This building is an embodiment of what the Revelstoke Innovation Centre hopes to achieve. We’re all about getting people and partner organizations to collaborate in a new space that inspires and empowers our community, showcasing our creativity, ingenuity, and economic diversity,” said Ingrid Bron, Director of Community Economic Development, in a news release.

International student in Revelstoke receives grant to support education

Sonsona arrived in Revelstoke from the Philippines and was introduced to the tourism management program through Okanagan College’s international education department.

“I researched the town and found that there is a lot of tourism activities to do in Revelstoke and figured that this is the best place to do the TMD program,” Sonsona said in an Okanagan College media release.

Revelstoke’s long-time hostel ‘house mom’ closes shop

Twyla Unland closed the doors of the Revelstoke Backpacker Hostel on Oct. 1, 2021.

“As I walked the hallways for the last time, there was a flood of emotion – sadness at saying goodbye, excitement to start a new chapter, fear of an unknown and undefined future but the prevailing thought was how blessed I was to be part of something that is far deeper than just being a business owner or innkeeper,” she said.

Spooky season: Some of Revelstoke’s best Halloween costumes

Students enjoyed a day of activities: a haunted house, Halloween themed games, and some festive arts and crafts.

Share your Halloween costumes with the Revelstoke Review before going trick-or-treating this year by sending them in to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com.

