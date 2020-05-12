VIDEO: Thunderstorm brings hail to Kelowna

Environment Canada forecast thundershowers for the Okanagan on Tuesday

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Tuesday, which by mid-evening brought hail and torrential rain to the Glenmore area of Kelowna.

While the alert warned of widespread showers with the risk of embedded thunderstorms over southern B.C., residents were bewildered to see hail pounding their backyards.

Total rainfall amounts could range between 5 millimetres to upwards of 30 mm in areas affected by thunderstorms.

The heaviest precipitation is expected east of Okanagan Lake and in the Kootenays.

In Kelowna, the risk of wide-spread flooding remains low but localized flooding is possible in the event of heavy rainfall and property owners should be prepared.

Property owners along Mill Creek, including those along Bulman Road, Pacific Court, Marshall Street and Brookside Avenue are advised to be prepared for localized flooding. These are the same areas hit hardest by flooding when the creek burst its banks last week.

To assist, the city is providing pre-filled sandbags in anticipation of the rain event and will be distributing pallets of bags to at-risk neighbourhoods in the event they are needed. Pre-filled sandbags, sandbags and sand will be available at:

  • Rowcliffe Park Parking lot (northwest corner of Richter Street and Rowcliffe Avenue)
  • 1325 Sutherland Avenue
  • 854 Burne Avenue
  • Kelowna Fire Department Station 1 at 2255 Enterprise Way

Residents are reminded to maintain adequate physical distancing from others if they are picking up sandbags.

Environment Canada weather

