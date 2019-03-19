VIDEO: Vancouver police release clip of ‘life-altering’ 2018 assault in search for suspects

The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, outside Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in Yaletown

Vancouver police have released new footage of an assault a year ago, leaving one of two victims with life-altering injuries.

Staff at Pierre’s Champagne Lounge in the Yaletown neighbourhood called 911 at about 2 a.m. on Mar. 31, 2018, to report a man losing consciousness after a fight.

The suspects had already fled by the time police arrived. They did find a second victim, who was not badly hurt. The unconscious man, a 28-year-old from Burnaby, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

The footage, released Tuesday, shows a group of men outside the lounge. Suddenly, a man is seen hitting someone in the face multiple times before walking away. The victim is left lying on the ground.

“This is a serious, disturbing assault. The victim continues to deal with the effects of his life-changing injuries,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a news release.

“Detectives have been working behind the scenes to identify the suspects, but we now need the public’s help. We want to talk to all of the people involved and get their version of what took place that night.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

