VIDEO: Wildfire erupts north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

A forest fire was spotted around 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 at Marble Point, about halfway between Sicamous and Cinnemousun Narrows on the east side of Shuswap Lake. (Bigwater Taxi on Shuswap Lake photo)

A forest fire north of Sicamous spotted about 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 grew quickly, according to social media reports.

The fire was seen just south of Marble Point, about halfway between Sicamous and Cinnemousun Narrows on the east side of Shuswap Lake.

Bigwater Taxi on Shuswap Lake reported on Facebook that the wildfire was about 25 feet in diameter when it was first spotted but climbed about 300 to 400 feet up the ridge above the lake in the course of about two hours.

Fireworks were seen in the vicinity earlier in the evening so observers have speculated that fireworks caused the blaze. Wildfire BC reported overnight Aug. 3/Aug. 4 that the cause was still unknown. The size of the fire was estimated at 0.01 hectares. Updates to follow.

Read more: Rapattack crew responds to small wildfire east of Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Read more: Forty-three properties near Dry Lake, along Highway 5A, under evacuation alert

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires