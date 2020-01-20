The iconic St. Basil’s Basilica in Moscow glitters toward the end of a 26 day train journey across much of Eurasia. by Dave and Linda Kennedy present ‘Beijing to St Petersburg by Train’ Travelogue for Grannies à Gogo on Friday, Jan. 31, 10:00 a.m., at the Schubert Centre. (contributed)

Visit Russia, Japan with Vernon’s Grannies in Travelogue series

The 10th season of Travelogue presentations is underway with two more to go

Grannies à Gogo is about to embark on their popular 2020 season of four impressive destinations, the 10th season of these excellent Travelogues.

Already, the Grannies concentrated on Mt. Everest Base Camp and Nepal on Jan. 10, and Iceland on Jan. 17. But now, the third travelogue explores Japan’s Deep North and the Sea of Japan coast on Jan 24. Rounding out the series is an overland train trip from Beijing, across the expanse of Russia, to the Kremlin and St. Petersburg on Jan.31.

All the presentations are scheduled for 10:00 am at the Schubert Centre, 3505 – 30 Ave, Vernon in the Emerald Room.

The season’s third travelogue, on Jan.24, takes us to Japan as accomplished explorer Wayne Emde presents “Narrow Road to Japan’s Deep North.”

Following in the footsteps of the famous Japanese poet Basho, who walked a similar journey on foot, Wayne travelled to the northern reaches of the main island on the bullet train, known as Shinkansen.

He stopped to visit Sendai, northeast of Tokyo, and wandered about that city. Visiting the famous Matsushima islands, he attended a friend’s wedding and photographed the friend and his bride in traditional clothing.

He continued to Aomori at the northernmost point of the main island where giant floats used in summer festivals are on display. From that point, he took a vintage train for the slow journey southward, down the western Sea of Japan coast to Akita, home of the famous Akita dog breed.

Rounding out the Morning Travelogue series is “Beijing to St Petersburg by Train” presented by Dave and Linda Kennedy on Jan. 31. Boarding a train in Beijing for a 26-day journey, they crossed the land mass of Eurasia.

They headed through Mongolia to Lake Baikal, a crystal clear ancient lake in the mountainous Russian region of Siberia, considered the deepest lake in the world.

The Kennedys explored the city of Irkutsk at the western tip of Siberia, then proceeded across the huge expanse of Central Russia to the city of Yekaterinburg where the executions of Tsar Alexander II and family occurred.

Then on to Moscow, seeing the Kremlin, the iconic St. Basil’s Basilica, and Moscow’s magnificent subways. Their journey concluded in St. Petersburg, a city of canals, and home of the Hermitage Museum with its massive art collection.

Admission is $5 at the door to listen in to these advenutres in the Travelougue series. All proceeds directly support bereaved African grandmothers raising their orphaned grandchildren. For more information about Grannies à Gogo: the Vernon – South Africa Connection go to granniesagogo.com, or email granniesagogo@gmail.com.

— Susan Fenner is the publicity representative for Grannies à Gogo in Vernon

