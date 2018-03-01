VPA “very disappointed” with RDNO decision to deny reimbursement request

Association will continue to add additional court features as money becomes available

They were turned down for additional project funding, but the Vernon Pickleball Association says they’re still able to move forward with plans to complete construction on a planned public pickleball facility by this summer — but not without rearranging their budget.

The association requested $95,000 in reimbursement for “unexpected” costs incurred during the development at a meeting of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee held in December.

President Pat Andrews said the costs were related to hydro and irrigation upgrades, as well as the relocation of a fire hydrant.

“We found that the piece of park property we were leased had multiple power, water and utility lines buried under the grass and out of sight,” Andrews continued.

“Before any work on the new dedicated courts facility could begin, these all had to be moved and upgraded to today’s standards. BC Hydro required a new transformer to service the existing indoor soccer building, the tennis courts and the ball diamonds. The main irrigation controller for the entire Marshall Field site was situated in the middle of our footprint and so had to be completely rewired and moved.”

In total, she said the association paid out $88,300 in cash, a further $5,150 in donated labour and materials, on top of an additional $32,000 for the removal of the fire hydrant that services the park grass.

After learning the VPA’s request was denied, Andrews said the association is “very disappointed.”

“They will not even contribute a percentage,” she wrote in a message to The Morning Star.

Andrews said the club will proceed with the construction of the 12 dedicated outdoor courts this spring, and each court will have a flat asphalt surface with painted lines and portable nets to play on.

“The monies [sic] we paid out to move the utilities would have been dedicated to a proper and safe playing surface,” Andrews said.

“The VPA will continue to lobby for additional funding. We will continue to add additional court features as money becomes available.”

Prior making the vote, director Doug Dirk, suggested more discussion might be needed, but added that a decision to deny the request would be made in the interest of the “big picture.”

Director Brian Quiring asked where the decision would leave the VPA in terms of the project’s progress, but some of his colleagues argued that most of them felt the VPA needed to drum up the necessary funds another way.

The project broke ground Oct. 10 with the perimeter footings poured and elevated concrete centre walkway completed. Paving and fencing was initially slated for completion in the spring, to make the facility “playable.”

The Marshall Field site was dedicated for a 12-pickleball court facility with the association providing $300,000 from the GVAC towards the $1.4 million construction cost, Okanagan Wealth Advisors/HollisWealth signed on as the lead corporate sponsor, and the VPA’s Don Friesen taking on the role of general contractor to build the facility.

The Vernon Pickleball Association was founded on Nov. 24, 2015 when two smaller Vernon groups amalgamated. Together they have over 300 members.