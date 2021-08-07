A view of the White Rock Lake wildfire from Ellison Park Provincial Park Aug. 6, 2021. (@mkinz - Twitter)

Vulnerable residents encouraged to leave White Rock fire area

Interior Health assisting care patients under evacuation alert to relocate

Vulnerable persons inside the White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation alert zone are being encouraged to move.

Interior Health is supporting care home residents and community health clients in Chase who reside within the White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation alert zone, states a release dated August 7.

Residents of the Parkside Community Retirement Living, as well as community clients with higher care needs, are being assisted to proactively relocate to neighbouring communities.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s evacuated location can call 1-877-442-2001.

Normal weekday operations at Chase Primary Health Care Centre and Chase Health Clinic are not impacted at this time (the health centre is closed on weekends).

“We will continue to work closely with municipalities, regional districts, and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and residents,” said the authority.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

