Alexander Vittal Boucher, 36, is charged with attempted murder and other offences in relation to an Aug. 16, 2020 stabbing in Blind Bay. (RCMP photos)

Wanted Enderby man connected to Shuswap stabbing caught in Coldstream

A wanted Enderby man was arrested in Coldstream Friday morning after an off-duty police spotted him.

Alexander Boucher, 36, is wanted for attempted murder in connection with an August stabbing incident in the Shuswap.

He was subject of a manhunt Monday, Sept. 14, after a tip led police to an apartment complex in Mission Hill. Upon search of a residence, Boucher wasn’t located.

But the keen eye of an off-duty police officer travelling in the 800 block of Middleton Way in Coldstream led to Boucher’s arrest Friday, Sept. 18.

“It was the quick thinking and co-ordinated response by our team that led to the arrest of a potentially dangerous person safely and without incident,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Terleski said.

Boucher fled on foot when police arrived on scene, but after a brief foot pursuit through the residential neighbourhood, Boucher was arrested without incident in a nearby park.

Boucher remains in custody pending an appearance in court.

