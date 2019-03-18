Warm temperatures here to stay in Kelowna

Spring has finally sprung in the Central Okanagan

Get ready Kelowna, spring is finally here.

It looks like the sunshine is here to stay, temperatures will be a little higher than normal, said Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada

“We are going to be flirting with the mid-teens, Tuesday we will see a high of 15 degrees,” said Sekhon. “We are not expecting any cold spells for the Okanagan coming up, temperatures will remain above or around normal for the latter part of March and early April… the coldest part is over.”

READ MORE: Calling all spunky lawn bowlers: Charity event expanding in Kelowna

READ MORE: Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

In fact March 19 it will be the first time since 1930 that Kelowna has reached 15 C. It is the only record that Sekhon predicts will be broken this spring.

According to Environment Canada Monday temperatures will reach a high of 13 C, then through the week the sunshine will keep the city warm and at temperatures hovering around 12 C before the clouds roll in on Saturday and Sunday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High number of commercial vehicles taken off road disappoints
Next story
Kelowna welcomes building permit applications for “earth homes”

Just Posted

Queen Silver Star issues call for Vernon royalty

Applications sought for excellence program from North Okanagan teens

Overdose training challenge picks up in Vernon

Various groups and businesses working to save lives

Dust advisory again issued for Vernon

High coarse particulates are again the culprit

MQN of Vernon brings home Georgie gold

Vernon architecture and design firm top five finalist in five separate categories

Sanitary sewer flushing planned could slow Vernon’s 32nd Street traffic

Road will remain open during work March 19-22

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

Warm temperatures here to stay in Kelowna

Spring has finally sprung in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna welcomes building permit applications for “earth homes”

Kelowna welcomes carriage and container “earth homes” when mandatory inspections are completed

EDITORIAL: The quest to assign blame

Instead of sympathy, some have worked to distance themselves from these attacks or to assign blame.

High number of commercial vehicles taken off road disappoints

Trucking association notes enforcement checks target problem trucks, lobbies for mandatory training

Kelowna suspect charged in string of bank robberies

RCMP have charged a 58-year-old man with three counts of robbery

Blasting begins in Mission Hill area

The blasting in West Kelowna will begin March 21 and end March 27

Mission Creek Greenway gets pruned

Vegetation pruning will continue until the end of the month

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

Most Read