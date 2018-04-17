Washout blocks Highway 33

Highway 33 is closed in both directions, from Mission Creek Bridge to Kelowna, because of a washout.
Drive BC is reporting that there is a detour via Goudie Road and Cardinal Creek Road.
The estimated time of opening has yet to be announced, but crews are on scene determining next steps.
If you have a photo or some insight into this washout, email edit@kelownacapnews.com.
#BCHwy33 is closed 5 km north of Mission Creek Bridge to 12 km south of #BCHwy97 junction in #Kelowna due to a wash out. @DriveBC Detour via Goudie Road and Cardinal Creek Road. Still assessing. No open time yet. https://t.co/xpSQfW7jjW pic.twitter.com/fSP9kGMeNb
— BC Transportation (@TranBC) April 17, 2018
