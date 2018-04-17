Hwy. 33 is closed 5 km north of Mission Creek Bridge to 12 km south of the Hwy.97 junction in Kelowna due to a wash out. Image credit: Twitter/@TranBC

Washout blocks Highway 33

Highway 33 is closed in both directions, from Mission Creek Bridge to Kelowna, because of a washout.

Drive BC is reporting that there is a detour via Goudie Road and Cardinal Creek Road.

The estimated time of opening has yet to be announced, but crews are on scene determining next steps.

If you have a photo or some insight into this washout, email edit@kelownacapnews.com.

