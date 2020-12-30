Vernon search and Rescue members used a heli-winch to extract an injured snowmobiler from the Hunters Range area near Enderby Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (VSAR image)

WATCH: Helicopter rescues injured snowmobiler near Enderby

Search and rescue members overcame ‘challenging’ rescue conditions at Hunters Range Tuesday

Vernon Search and Rescue sprang into action Tuesday to help bring an injured North Okanagan snowmobiler to safety.

VSAR members were called to assist BC Ambulance Service with the rescue in the Hunters Range area near Enderby Dec. 29.

Rescue team members on snowmobiles worked together with a heli-winch team, along with some local snowboarders who were at the scene with the injured person.

“Difficult terrain and poor weather contributed to the rescue being challenging,” VSAR said in a social media post along with video of the rescue.

The injured snowmobiler was extracted from the hillside by helicopter and transferred into the care of a nearby Air Ambulance team.

VSAR members said if not for several factors, the incident could have had a less fortunate ending.

“The injured snowmobiler was lucky that those individuals nearby the accident had significant first aid skills, had good communications with first responders, and that the time of day gave aerial rescue teams sufficient daylight for the task.”

VSAR reminded snowmobilers and outdoor enthusiasts to always be prepared with proper gear and to file a trip plan with family and friends before heading to the back country.

