Watch out for hazy skies in the Okanagan

A thin veil of smoke is still covering the Okanagan Saturday

Trees near Lower Post, B.C., are clouded in forest fire smoke on Aug. 21. (Charun Stone/Submitted)

It’s back.

The Okanagan is experiencing lower air qualities today, due to smoke, according to the Real-Time Air Quality Index.

Kelowna is experiencing moderate levels, with 59 PM2.5 and Vernon is listed at 100 2.5PM, as of Saturday afternoon, which is considered to have a low health risk.

Air quality in the Okanagan is expected to remain at a lower level throughout the weekend, but will clear up Monday, according to the index.

In terms of air quality measurements, air quality is measured by particulate matter 2.5, called PM2.5, which is the amount of tiny particles or droplets in the air, according to New York State’s Department of Health.

The scale ranges from 1 to 500+. Anything above 100 PM 2.5 is considered to carry a health risk.

Kamloops is also experiencing smoky skies today, and Vernon seems to be bearing the brunt of the smoke in the Okanagan today, according to the Breezometre.

