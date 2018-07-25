Water main break in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing

A water main break has occurred in the Sunset Properties area in Okanagan Landing near the intersection of Kokanee Road and Chinook Road.
City of Vernon crews are on site working to resolve the issue and will have it fixed as soon as possible.
Break near the intersection of Kokanee Road and Chinook Road. Crews on-scene
A water main break has occurred in the Sunset Properties area in Okanagan Landing near the intersection of Kokanee Road and Chinook Road.
City of Vernon crews are on site working to resolve the issue and will have it fixed as soon as possible.
The RCMP Air Services unit was called in Wednesday to track suspected car thieves.
Residents wants bylaw tweaked to allow urban beekeeping in all Vernon zones
Break near the intersection of Kokanee Road and Chinook Road. Crews on-scene
Vernon, North Okanagan lacrosse officials upset over decision to leave ice in Kal Tire Place North
A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region as of Tuesday afternoon.
The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service
Scam asks for Bitcoin in exchange for keeping quiet about victim allegedly viewing explicit material
Several small fires are out, but Snowy Moutnain and Placer Mountain fires continue to grow
It was the first calf born in three years to the endangered orcas in Pacific Northwest
Extra information will include name, citizenship and SIN, if bought through a corporation or trust
The Pink Piston Paddlers have returned from attending the Dragon Boat Festival in Florence, Italy.
Body found in ditch south of Merritt is that of a woman from the Northwest Territories
Kelly Blake Torvik, 33, pleaded guilty to five charges stemming from the February incident
The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service
Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter
A small fire has sparked in the Whip Creek area approximately 12 km east of Kingfisher.
The bench will be installed hopefully in October, says a Friends of Gable Beach member
Both sides claim they are willing to continue to negotiate