The Killiney Beach water system is no longer under a water quality advisory. The Regional District of Central Okanagan, in collaboration with Interior Health, rescinded the advisory Friday, May 22. (Morning Star - file photo)

Water quality advisory rescinded for Killiney Beach customers

Turbidity levels improve enough to rescind advisory issued May 11

Customers of the Killiney Beach Water System in the Central Okanagan West electoral area received some good news for the weekend.

After consulting with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan rescinded a Water Quality Advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System on Friday, May 22.

Turbidity in Okanagan Lake water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality.

The advisory was issued May 11.

Approximately 290 properties are connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road.

The regional district water systems provide service to more than 1,000 connections in six areas.

For information visit the regional district website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Engineering Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

To subscribe online for regional district water quality advisories or alerts by email visit rdco.com/water.

