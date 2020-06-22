Water quality advisory rescinded for Okanagan system

Killiney Beach Water System on west side of Okanagan Lake had been under advisory since June 9

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a Water Quality Advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

The move comes after consultation with Interior Health.

The advisory affecting approximately 290 properties has been in place since June 9 as a precaution following the addition of equipment to the Winchester Control Room.

“Since then the system has been completely flushed and testing results indicate the system is within acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality,” said the regional district in a release.

RDCO provides water service to just over 1,000 connections in six service areas.

