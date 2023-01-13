(Black Press File photo)

Weapons drawn in downtown Kelowna standoff

One arrested on St. Paul Street

Police were called to the 1600 block of St. Paul Street in Kelowna on the afternoon of Jan. 13 for someone pointing a possible weapon.

At around 1:45p.m., RCMP arrived on scene and closed off the block, eventually able to arrest a male suspect holding what turned out to be a replica handgun.

Officers were able to reopen the street around one hour later, and there is no longer any concern for public safety.

City of Kelowna

