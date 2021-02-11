The Weather Network meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal, a new resident to Vernon, is part of a show called Storm Hunters on the network. She has been with TWN for nine years. (Jaclyn Whittal photo)

The Weather Network meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal, a new resident to Vernon, is part of a show called Storm Hunters on the network. She has been with TWN for nine years. (Jaclyn Whittal photo)

Weather Network meteorologist chasing stories from Vernon home

Jaclyn Whittal, co-host of network’s Storm Hunters, moved to North Okanagan in 2020 with husband

Jaclyn Whittal has gone from chasing auditions and top-100 radio glory to chasing storms.

Whittal moved to Okanagan Landing with her husband Ross, from their home near Brantford, Ont. in August 2020. She’s a meteorologist with The Weather Network, a job she’s enjoyed immensely for the past nine years.

Before she joined TWN, Whittal was working for a Global TV outlet in Saskatchewan where she met a photographer named Greg Johnson, a storm chaser. He invited her along one spring to Tornado Alley in the central U.S., famous for its twisters.

“My news director thought that would be great, helpful for the severe summer weather action in Saskatchewan,” laughed Whittal, who celebrated her 43rd birthday Feb. 7. “I went along, saw my first tornado in 2011, and have been hooked ever since.”

Whittal is among the hosts of a Weather Network show called Storm Hunters and returns to Tornado Alley every May chasing severe weather.

“I’ve also chased in the Canadian Prairie several times, too,” she said. “I’ve seen countless tornados, several hurricanes, and major winter storms. You name it, I’ve spent 11 years covering the biggest storms in North America.”

The native of Windsor, Ont. began her professional career as a singer and performer, touring around the world with different musical productions. She recorded and released a pair of rock albums under her name, Screwtiny, and Lipsting, co-written and produced by her husband, which is how they met (both albums can be heard on Spotify).

As she turned 30, and with 11 years behind her, Whittal was through with the competitive audition scene in Toronto, a business that comes with plenty of rejection that was starting to get to her. She figured a job in media would be a good marriage for her, given her background.

“I started in radio and did that for one year, and I did some volunteer community television to learn that craft,” said Whittal. “At the same time, my nerdy passion for weather I’d had for many years surfaced so I decided to follow that direction.”

She enrolled in a three-year, three semesters per year, distance learning meteorology program from Mississippi State University. Whitall graduated and then moved away from her husband and three stepdaughters for a year to work at Global in Saskatchewan. A year later, she returned home to the Toronto area, landed a gig with Global there, then jumped at the chance to join The Weather Network.

When she began, Whittal was broadcasting weather forecasts. But, like many forms of media, the digital world beckoned. The Weather Network began a website, and then a phone app which she said has become Canada’s second most popular app next to Facebook based on downloads.

She writes and produces stories and videos for the website and app, including explaining the science behind why her new home, the Okanagan Valley, is perpetually grey from October to March. When she and Ross arrived in the North Okanagan in August, they were greeted with endless sunshine and blue skies through to Thanksgiving.

“I should have done more research about that as a meteorologist,” jokes Whittal. “We’re not used to prolonged sunny stretches.”

The decision to move west came about after the couple became empty-nesters, with the three girls having grown and moved away.

COVID gave Whittal the chance to do what her husband has done for 30 years – work from home. Ross runs a music publishing company and composes music for film and TV.

“We absolutely love it here,” said Whittal, who reports from the comfort of a bedroom in their home, complete with lighting and cameras. “I can file stories and video to the web and app from here, or I have the ability to go live. Isn’t it cool what technology can do?”

READ MORE: Wild winter, drastic swings in store for Canada this year: Weather Network

READ MORE: Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News and Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Coquihalla reopened after pileup leaves 1 dead, dozens injured

Just Posted

The Weather Network meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal, a new resident to Vernon, is part of a show called Storm Hunters on the network. She has been with TWN for nine years. (Jaclyn Whittal photo)
Weather Network meteorologist chasing stories from Vernon home

Jaclyn Whittal, co-host of network’s Storm Hunters, moved to North Okanagan in 2020 with husband

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
EDITORIAL: Maintaining a strong democracy

Canada has placed fifth worldwide for the level of its democracy

A 103-micro unit apartment building on Lakeshore Road is scheduled to be completed this spring. (Vita illustration)
Homeless, senior and starter housing builds in Vernon

Projects coming at a time when it is increasingly difficult for many to afford a roof over their head

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two deaths, 46 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Vernon and Kamloops deaths reported, with additional outbreaks in these communities

The Regional District of North Okanagan has completed a wildfire mitigation program in partnership with the Forest Enhancement Society of BC. (RDNO photo)
Collaboration key to protecting Okanagan water supplies from potential wildfires

The region’s four major watershed managers have been doing collaborative work since summer 2019

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

Cottonwoods Care Centre residents in Kelowna celebrate receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. Photo: Interior Health
For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 isn’t ‘blowing in through the window,’ so how does B.C. put a stop to care home outbreaks?

Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)
Disruptive passenger prompts Kelowna RCMP response to YLW

Mounties escorted the 19-year-old man from the plane upon its arrival from Calgary

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

The house at 718 Creekside Road that was damaged in a landslide in Aug. 2020 has been boarded up ever since. A lawsuit filed on Feb. 2021 has alleged the city is responsible for the slide, and the resulting decrease in property values to nearby properties. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan residents claim city responsible for 2020 landslide that damaged home

The plaintiffs are seeking damages for their property value going down

Most Read