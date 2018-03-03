Weather wreaking havoc on highways

RCMP called to handful of vehicles off-road south of Vernon

Motorists are being advised to use caution on area highways Saturday morning.

RCMP in the North Okanagan have been advised of at least three accidents on Highway 97 south of Vernon, with vehicles going into the ditch.

Previous story
Repeat champs at OC spaghetti bridge competition
Next story
Memorial for former B.C. premier Dave Barrett before celebration of life

Just Posted

Weather wreaking havoc on highways

RCMP called to handful of vehicles off-road south of Vernon

Vipers dump Silverbacks in series opener

Vernon beats Salmon Arm 5-2 in BCHL playoff Game 1

Vehicle incidents close both Coquihalla and Highway 3

No word on when the Hope-Princeton might reopen

Coquihalla mess at Box Canyon stops traffic northbound

‘Slicker than snot on a doorknob,’ warns 4-wheel drive enthusiast

Updated: Lanes on Highway 97 reopen after rockslide

The rockslide occurred around 3 p.m. just south of Antler’s Beach.

Repeat champs at OC spaghetti bridge competition

Grade 9 students from Lumby stand as champs at 35th annual contest at Okanagan College in Kelowna

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Washington Legislature phases out Atlantic salmon farming

Bill targets Canada’s Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in U.S.

Memorial for former B.C. premier Dave Barrett before celebration of life

New Democratic Party swept to power in the B.C. for the first time in 1972 under Barrett’s leadership

Line-up set for B.C. championship Saturday in Langley

Three provincial champs will be crowned at the Langley Events Centre

Motorists rush to help injured truck driver on Highway 3

A semi-truck crashed into a power pole near Hedley on Highway 3

Predators rally to beat Canucks 4-3 in OT

Jarnkrok nets winner for Nashville 43 seconds into extra time

Humane Societies search for owner of B.C. dog dropped off in Calgary

The stray dog was picked up in Revelstoke and dropped off at the Country Hills Animal Hospital earlier this week

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences

Most Read