Covid Near You map of COVID-19 across Canada as-of-April 14. (Screenshot)

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

The Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard University has launched a website to track COVID-19 across North America.

COVID Near You is a website that allows the public to report COVID-19 symptoms and if they have been tested. The aim of the website is to provide local and national views of the illness.

The World Health Organization said the most common symptoms of the disease are fever, tiredness and dry cough. Roughly 80 per cent of people recover from the illness without needing special treatment. However, in rare cases, the disease can be serious and fatal.

All data collected by COVID Near You is anonymous and each report is tied to locations through postal codes.

READ MORE: Revelstoke woman with presumptive case of COVID-19 describes experience

According to the site, in the last two weeks 640 people have taken the survey using Revelstoke’s first three characters of the postal code V0E, of which four have reported COVID-19 symptoms and one has reportedly been tested.

Revelstoke is the largest community with V0E in its postal code, but other communities with the characters include Armstrong, Enderby, Sorrento, Malakwa, Sicamous, Blue River and Valemount.

In the Central Okanagan, the website claims almost 1,000 people have taken the survey with about 10 people reporting they have COVID-19 symptoms, and one person being tested.

While in the Lower Mainland, thousands of people have taken the survey, but only a handful have been tested.

More people living near Victoria on Vancouver Island have taken the survey than those in the north, with less than 10 people being tested.

In Northern B.C., about 198 people have reported on the site with the first three postal code characters V8G. Two people reported having COVID-19 symptoms and only one person was tested.

The website notes the data represents submitted COVID-19 related symptoms to the site and not confirmed cases in each area.

According to the website, in the past two weeks in Canada, 345,420 people in Canada have filled out the survey, out-of-which 632 people have reported COVID-19 symptoms and 460 people have reported taking a COVID-19 test.

As-of-April 13, there have been 734 deaths from COVID-19 in Canada.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keremeos hairdresser launches ‘show your roots’ contest
Next story
Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Just Posted

Spallumcheen council meetings open to public electronically

Residents need to request code to be able to catch meetings via phone or electronic devices

COVID-19: City of Vernon Ambassadors speak to hundreds over Easter weekend

Six ambassadors toured local parks, public spaces, to remind residents of social distancing

Tape or no tape: Armstrong parks remain closed due to COVID-19

An individual, or individuals, continue to take caution tape down from Armstrong parks

Open burning still banned for Okanagan

Restrictions continue for high smoke sensitivity zones in an effort to help fight COVID-19

North Okanagan Winterlude proposed to brighten spirits

Community-wide gathering at Armstrong’s IPE Fairgrounds proposed for first weekend in December

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Two of three wildfires south of Cawston classified as out

A three-person BC Wildfire Service crew patrolled the area today

Wildfire east of Merritt 69 ha, remains classified as ‘being held’

Crews will be heading out for a final patrol of the area tomorrow (April 15)

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Three more cases of COVID-19 at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna

A total of 23 people have been infected in the outbreak among a group of temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna

Most Read