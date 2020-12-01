Shane Mark Mulholland. Kamloops This Week

Weekend in jail for man who refused to wear a mask in Kamloops Law Courts

Shane Mark Mulholland was slated to stand trial Nov. 27 on one count of breach of probation

  Dec. 1, 2020
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops man spent the weekend in jail after refusing to wear a mask into the city’s courthouse.

Shane Mark Mulholland was slated to stand trial on Friday, Nov. 27, in Kamloops provincial court on one count of breach of probation. But the 44-year-old refused to wear a mask, court heard, and was not allowed to enter the building.

Judge Roy Dickey then issued a warrant for Mulholland’s arrest for failing to appear in court and Mulholland was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks became mandatory in all public buildings and private businesses in B.C. on Nov. 19, following a health order by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Those refusing to mask up could face fines of $230.

Mulholland was slated to appear in Kamloops provincial court for a bail hearing on Monday (Nov. 30).

Court

