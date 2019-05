Temperatures are expected to reach 30 C across the Valley

The forecast for the Okanagan Valley calls for lots of sun and temperatures between 29 C and 31 C.

For the Okanagan, we may get some rain Friday, but temperatures are expected to stay at 30 C.

For the Shuswap, Sunny skies are in the forecast with a low chance of showers.

In the Similkameen, Temperatures are increasing 29 C and more sun is in the forecast.

Here is your full weekday weather update,