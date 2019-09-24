Stewart RCMP say someone intentionally shot 15 glass insulators off of BC Hydro’s Northwest Transmission Line, causing a power outage on Sept. 21, 2019 and over $63,000 in damage. (BC Hydro/Submitted)

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Stewart RCMP are looking for answers after 15 glass insulators were shot off a secluded BC Hydro transmission line north of Highway 37.

Cst. Rob Gardner told Black Press Media they believe someone used a shotgun and birdshot pellets to intentionally damage insulators near the Bell 2 heliskiing lodge, causing an outage on Sept. 21 that left 170 customers north of Terrace without power for close to 30 hours.

The mischief is estimated to have caused over $63,000 worth of damage.

READ MORE: Vandal shoots out northwestern B.C. power line insulator

RCMP first received a report of mischief over $5,000 on Sept. 23, after BC Hydro aerial patrols of the northwest transmission line located the damage.

“We’re not sure why someone would do it,” Gardner said.

BC Hydro spokesperson Geoff Hastings said usually when the electric utility sees damage, it’s to their infrastructure for copper wire theft.

However, there have been a few cases of intentional damage when Hastings said “there’s no reason that [they] can see for it at all.”

In 2016, two large companies north of Terrace had their operations disrupted for almost an entire day after someone shot out a glass insulator on the very same line.

And since April, at least four pad-mounted transformers have been vandalized in North Vancouver with what appears to have been some kind of saw and drill, causing days of power outages and concerning safety risks.

READ MORE: Vandalized BC Hydro transformers cause power outages, oil spill and hefty damage

Gardner said RCMP are very concerned about the unsafe use of a firearm.

“If anyone has heard anyone bragging about doing this … we need to know about it,” he said.

People with information relating to the mischief are asked to contact Stewart RCMP at 250-636-2233 and refer to file number 2019-312.

To remain anonymous, people can contact Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest and charge could result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Shuswap community looks to sweeping ban of smoking, vaping on public properties
Next story
Investigation opened into Okanagan crash after car evades RCMP

Just Posted

Armstrong middle school gets funding for ‘extreme learning’ playground project

Len W. Wood Middle School received $15,000 from the FortisBC 2019 Community Giving Fund

United Way makes Vernon social issues #UNIGNORABLE

Organizations highlight tough subjects like homelessness, domestic violence to bring about change

Police presence in downtown Vernon does more than deter crime

RCMP downtown duo establish relationships with wraparound services

Vernon firefighters look to fill their boots for charity

Funds raised will go to support Muscular Dystrophy Awareness month

Paragliders descend into Lumby for international competition

Experienced paragliders will compete at the Lumby Open 2019 Accuracy Sept. 27-29

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

Investigation opened into Okanagan crash after car evades RCMP

The West Kelowna crash happened Monday night and closed Highway 97 until early Tuesday

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

People’s Party candidate regrets comparing climate change activism to Nazi propaganda

Ken Finlayson said he was trying to show teenaged activist Greta Thunberg is being exploited

Shuswap community looks to sweeping ban of smoking, vaping on public properties

Bylaw could also ban smoking outright in Village of Chase core

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Most Read