Helen Gorman Elementary School. (Google Maps/screenshot)

Helen Gorman Elementary School. (Google Maps/screenshot)

West Kelowna elementary school evacuated due to lingering smell

Students were moved to the gym at Glenrosa Middle School

  • Nov. 28, 2022 4:30 p.m.
  • News

Staff and students from Helen Gorman Elementary School had their day disrupted after a lingering odour forced evacuation.

The Central Okanagan school moved students to the nearby middle school while staff confirmed the air quality was safe.

The odour was determined to be from a sealant being used in maintenance of the school’s foundation.

In recent months, proactive radon screening of Central Okanagan schools found two areas of Helen Gorman tested close to the Health Canada recommended threshold.

The school district says immediate action is taken when levels near the threshold, and in parts of any school found to be close to the threshold, mitigation is already completed or underway.

Students remained in the gym of Glenrosa Middle School for the day.

READ MORE: Make way for Christmas: Santa Bus returning to Kelowna for 20th year

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaOkanaganStudents

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly two dozen new RCMP officers to call Kelowna home
Next story
Carnival questions Vernon over costly facility rental prices

Just Posted

More than 35 artists have their creations on display and for sale during Artsolutely at the Vernon Arts Centre Dec. 1-24. (Vernon Arts Centre photo)
Artsolutely features record number of North Okanagan artists

Vicki Proulx, outgoing executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society, stands beneath a lights display in Spirit Square for the society's Carnival of Lights event on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Carnival questions Vernon over costly facility rental prices

Patti Bridal, who has been with the City of Vernon for nearly 20 years, has been appointed the city’s new Chief Administrative Officer, effective Dec. 10. (City of Vernon photo)
Bridal groomed for Vernon CAO position

A moose carcass was found on an Armstrong trail Nov. 26. (Contributed)
Hiker discovers dismembered moose on North Okanagan trail

Pop-up banner image