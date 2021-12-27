West Kelowna fire crews battle stubborn house blaze at -25 C

Cold weather and icy streets made for a challenging evening for West Kelowna fire crews who were called out to battle a blaze at a home on Menu Road.

Crews arrived on the scene about 9 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 26), to find a fire burning inside the walls and concealed spaces of the newly constructed residence. Flames spread rapidly and additional crews from all West Kelowna stations responded.

According to Fire Chief Jason Brolund, temperatures of -25 C proved to be a major challenge for firefighters who were on scene until 6 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters protected other nearby homes to ensure the flames did not spread. A small number were affected by runoff and ice build-up from firefighting operations, said Brolund. Additional public works crews were brought in to assist with runoff, ice and slippery conditions.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious. The occupants of the home are staying with friends.

Brolund said crews will continue to remain on the scene to address hot spots and flare-ups. The gate on Menu RoS has been opened temporarily to allow residents past who were blocked in by fire hose and apparatus.

“West Kelowna Fire Department was grateful for the support of BC Transit who provided a warm bus as a shelter for firefighters during the course of the emergency,” said Brolund.

