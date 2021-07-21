West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32 (Contributed: Facebook).

West Kelowna firefighters extinguish blaze at mobile home park

The garage where the fire sparked and a nearby home suffered significant damage

West Kelowna Fire Rescue knocked down a blaze at the Berkley Estates Mobile Home Park late Monday night.

Crews arrived just after 11 p.m. to find a detached garage fully engulfed, with flames extending to a nearby home. The lone occupant of the home got out safely and there were no injuries.

READ MORE: Suspicious grass fire in Kelowna neighbourhood under investigation

However, the garage and home suffered significant damage.

The occupant has insurance and is in the care of emergency support services.

Crews responded with four engines, a command unit and safety.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West Kelownafire

Previous story
UPDATE: Wind conditions favourable, fire moving away from Sicamous

Just Posted

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic returns to Armstrong Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the hassen Arena. (Interior Health image)
Mobile vaccination clinic returns to Armstrong

Vernon Jubilee Hospital nurses show thank firefighters during a ‘crazy summer’ July 20. (Dugas Law Litigation Lawyers - Twitter)
Vernon shows appreciation for firefighters

Crews battle the White Rock Lake fire, which has some Westwold residents under evacuation order and even more on alert. (Brent Robertson photo)
Wildfire threatening Westwold grows to 7,000 hectares

The Needles Ferry and Highway 6 are closed to the public in order to keep evacuation routes open for those who are being ordered to leave due to wildfires. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Needles Ferry and Highway 6 closed east of Cherryville